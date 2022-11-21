See All Ophthalmologists in Baton Rouge, LA
Overview

Dr. Michael Morgan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge.

Dr. Morgan works at NOMC INTERVENTIONAL CARDIOLOG in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Iridocyclitis, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ochsner Medical Complex-the Grove Lab
    10310 The Grove Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70836 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 761-5200
    Monday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    Ochsner Health Center - Summa
    9001 Summa Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 761-5449
  3. 3
    Ochsner Health Center - O'Neal
    16777 Medical Center Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 761-5400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge

Iridocyclitis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Stye
Iridocyclitis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Stye
Iridocyclitis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Stye

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Lifecare
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • Employers Health Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Humana
    • Humana Veterans
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • PHCS
    • PPO Plus
    • Prime Health Services
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Michael Morgan, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    Languages Spoken
    • 1922024439
    Education & Certifications

    • Alton Ochsner Medical Foundation
    • Riverside Regional Medical Center
    • Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA
    Medical Education

