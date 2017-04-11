Overview

Dr. Michael Morgan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Morgan works at Baptist Premier in Jackson, MS with other offices in Madison, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.