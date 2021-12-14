See All Dermatologists in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Michael Morgan Sr, MD

Dermatology
3 (4)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Morgan Sr, MD is a Dermatologist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Rash and Psoriasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    2123 Auburn Ave Ste 210, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 791-6161
  2. 2
    The Christ Hospital Primary Care Montgomery Im
    11140 Montgomery Rd Ste 2500, Cincinnati, OH 45249 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 579-9191

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christ Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin
Rash
Psoriasis
Treatment frequency



Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 14, 2021
    Very friendly, and seems to know his stuff. My appointments are pretty short but that's a good thing for me since it is just a yearly check that everything is still going well and getting a refill prescribed.
    — Dec 14, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Michael Morgan Sr, MD
    About Dr. Michael Morgan Sr, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1356472542
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Morgan Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morgan Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morgan Sr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morgan Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morgan Sr has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Rash and Psoriasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morgan Sr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgan Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan Sr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morgan Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morgan Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

