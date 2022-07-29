Dr. Michael Morgan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morgan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Morgan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Morgan, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They graduated from East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.
Dr. Morgan works at
Locations
Novant Health Forsyth Internal Medicine1381 WESTGATE CENTER DR, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7959
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw him in 2020 when I broke my leg and it became infected and again in 2022 when I was preparing for a knee replacement and found I'm mailing needed to be removed and had a latent infection which he also cleared
About Dr. Michael Morgan, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine
- Infectious Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
