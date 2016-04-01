Dr. Michael Morelock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morelock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Morelock, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Morelock, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED|CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Morelock works at
Locations
1
Ear Nose & Throat / Allergy & Asthma225 E 2nd Ave, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions (442) 286-7724
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The office staff was professional, courteous and caring
About Dr. Michael Morelock, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851457527
Education & Certifications
- Bethesda Naval Hosp
- Med Coll Ohio
- CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED|CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morelock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morelock works at
Dr. Morelock has seen patients for Earwax Buildup and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morelock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Morelock speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Morelock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morelock.
