Dr. Michael Moran, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Moran, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Champaign, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Carle Foundation Hospital.
Locations
Carle Clinic Association2300 S 1ST ST, Champaign, IL 61820 Directions (217) 383-9400
Champaign Surgicenter L L C3103 Fields South Dr, Champaign, IL 61822 Directions (217) 902-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Carle Foundation Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Moran, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1073565784
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moran has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moran has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Moran speaks Chinese.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Moran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.