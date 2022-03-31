Dr. Michael Moran, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Moran, DMD
Overview
Dr. Michael Moran, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Laurel, MS.
Locations
Tillery Dental1508 W 10th St, Laurel, MS 39440 Directions (601) 603-4059Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very pleased with the care I received from Dr. Moran and staff. Am confident in his treatment. Dr. Moran is a perfectionist.
About Dr. Michael Moran, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1023678992
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moran has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moran accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Moran using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Moran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Moran. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.