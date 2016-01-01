Dr. Michael Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Moore, MD
Dr. Michael Moore, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Moore works at
Palo Alto Medical Foundation for Health Care7225 Rainbow Dr, San Jose, CA 95129 Directions (408) 739-6000
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Humana
- Pediatrics
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1710068507
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moore has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.