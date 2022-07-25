Overview

Dr. Michael Moore, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Bertrand Chaffee Hospital and Buffalo General Medical Center.



Dr. Moore works at MICHAEL C MOORE MD in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.