Dr. Michael Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Moore, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Moore, MD is a Pulmonologist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Moore works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group133 E Brush Hill Rd Ste 310, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-9003
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moore?
The VERY BEST DOCTOR !!!
About Dr. Michael Moore, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1285668772
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago Hospitals and Health System
- University of Chicago Hospitals and Health System
- University of Chicago Hospitals and Health System
- Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Moore using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moore works at
Dr. Moore has seen patients for Emphysema, Low Blood Oxygen Level and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.