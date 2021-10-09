See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Greenwood Village, CO
Dr. Michael Moore, MD

Gynecologic Surgery
4.5 (63)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Moore, MD is a Gynecologic Surgery Specialist in Greenwood Village, CO. They specialize in Gynecologic Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital and Swedish Medical Center.

Dr. Moore works at Greenwood Dermatology Associates in Greenwood Village, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Womens Health Institute
    7447 E Berry Ave Ste 200, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 321-2255

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Porter Adventist Hospital
  • Swedish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Endometriosis
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Assisted Reproductive Technique Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cyst
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Dysmenorrhea Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Pelvic Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Urinary Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Monarc® Suburethral Sling Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Support Problems Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pubovaginal Sling Chevron Icon
Stage 4 Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urge Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 63 ratings
    Patient Ratings (63)
    5 Star
    (56)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 09, 2021
    Highly recommended!! I was very lucky to find Dr. Michael Moore to perform my hysterectomy. He was very skilled, knowledgeable, and provided all the information we needed, not to mention his kindness. As I had some incontinency problems, he performed a midurethral sling surgery at the same time. I felt I was in good hands at all times. I highly appreciated the laparoscopic surgery. I guess it takes more work for the surgeon but it is much more convenient for the patient. The recovery time was about a week and I barely took any painkillers. It's been almost 2 years since the surgery and I have not had any issues since then. Thank you Dr. Moore!
    Silvia G. — Oct 09, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Michael Moore, MD
    About Dr. Michael Moore, MD

    • Gynecologic Surgery
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1275693608
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    • University of Oklahoma
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moore has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moore works at Greenwood Dermatology Associates in Greenwood Village, CO. View the full address on Dr. Moore’s profile.

    63 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

