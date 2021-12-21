Overview

Dr. Michael Moon, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Moon works at PainCare of San Diego in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.