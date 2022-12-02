See All Dermatologists in Zephyrhills, FL
Dermatology
5 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Michael Montuno, MD is a Dermatologist in Zephyrhills, FL. They graduated from University of Florida.

Dr. Montuno works at Florida Medical Clinic in Zephyrhills, FL with other offices in Land O Lakes, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Florida Medical Clinic
    38135 Market Square Dr Ste 108, Zephyrhills, FL 33542
    Florida Medical Clinic - Dermatology / Mohs Surgery
    2100 Via Bella Blvd Ste 101, Land O Lakes, FL 34639

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Melanoma Screening
Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Melanoma Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 02, 2022
    Had surgery for basal cell carcinoma. Dr.Montuno and entire staff are very caring and made me feel very relaxed. Surgery went well with only 1 attempt to remove the cancer. Everything that was related to the surgery was explained in detail as well as follow up instructions. After 2 days of having to leave dressing on and once removed I was amazed at the surgical site. So perfectly done I could barely see the site as well as sutures.(had dissolving ones) Very pleased with whole experience and meeting an excellent and caring surgeon as well as staff.
    Richard Rivard — Dec 02, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Montuno, MD

    Dermatology
    English
    1164841797
    Education & Certifications

    University of Florida
    Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Montuno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Montuno has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Montuno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Montuno. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montuno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Montuno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

