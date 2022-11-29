Dr. Michael Monticelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monticelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Monticelli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Monticelli, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital, St. Francis Medical Center, St. Thomas More Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Dr. Monticelli works at
Locations
-
1
Colorado Springs - Penrose Pavilion2312 N Nevada Ave Ste 400, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 577-2555
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
- St. Francis Medical Center
- St. Thomas More Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Monticelli?
Very informative Looks for best options moving forward
About Dr. Michael Monticelli, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1205812104
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado
- University Of Kentucky Hospital
- Medical College of Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Monticelli has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monticelli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Monticelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Monticelli works at
Dr. Monticelli has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Lung Cancer and Neuroendocrine Tumors, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Monticelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
93 patients have reviewed Dr. Monticelli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monticelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Monticelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Monticelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.