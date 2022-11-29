See All Oncologists in Colorado Springs, CO
Dr. Michael Monticelli, MD

Medical Oncology
5 (93)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Monticelli, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital, St. Francis Medical Center, St. Thomas More Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.

Dr. Monticelli works at Practice in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Lung Cancer and Neuroendocrine Tumors along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Colorado Springs - Penrose Pavilion
    2312 N Nevada Ave Ste 400, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 577-2555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Penrose Hospital
  • St. Francis Medical Center
  • St. Thomas More Hospital
  • UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Secondary Malignancies
Lung Cancer
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Secondary Malignancies
Lung Cancer
Neuroendocrine Tumors

Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mast Cell Diseases Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 93 ratings
    Patient Ratings (93)
    5 Star
    (84)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 29, 2022
    Very informative Looks for best options moving forward
    James Boydstun — Nov 29, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Monticelli, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205812104
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Colorado
    Internship
    • University Of Kentucky Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Virginia
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Monticelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monticelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Monticelli has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Monticelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Monticelli works at Practice in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Dr. Monticelli’s profile.

    Dr. Monticelli has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Lung Cancer and Neuroendocrine Tumors, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Monticelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    93 patients have reviewed Dr. Monticelli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monticelli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Monticelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Monticelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

