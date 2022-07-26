Dr. Michael Montague, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montague is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Montague, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Montague, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 5 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY AT PARKERSBURG and is affiliated with Mountain Vista Medical Center.
OrthoArizona - North Gilbert2940 E Banner Gateway Dr Ste 200, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 964-2908Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
OrthoArizona9327 N 3rd St Ste 300, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Directions (602) 393-1010
OrthoArizona - Arcadia3033 N 44th St Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85018 Directions (602) 631-3161Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Mountain Vista Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr Montague gave me a full explanation of what was going and good advice about what to do; I did wait 45 minutes to be seen.
About Dr. Michael Montague, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 5 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1174886790
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY AT PARKERSBURG
Dr. Montague has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Montague accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Montague has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Montague has seen patients for Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Hand Fracture and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Montague on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Montague speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
121 patients have reviewed Dr. Montague. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montague.
