Overview

Dr. Michael Montague, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 5 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY AT PARKERSBURG and is affiliated with Mountain Vista Medical Center.



Dr. Montague works at OrthoArizona in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Hand Fracture and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.