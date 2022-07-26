See All Hand Surgeons in Gilbert, AZ
Dr. Michael Montague, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Michael Montague, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (121)
Accepting new patients
5 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Michael Montague, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 5 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY AT PARKERSBURG and is affiliated with Mountain Vista Medical Center.

Dr. Montague works at OrthoArizona in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Hand Fracture and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Chandler Regional Medical Center
Compare with other Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Miguel Pirela-Cruz, MD
Dr. Miguel Pirela-Cruz, MD
6 (26)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Chandler Regional Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    OrthoArizona - North Gilbert
    2940 E Banner Gateway Dr Ste 200, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 964-2908
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    OrthoArizona
    9327 N 3rd St Ste 300, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 393-1010
  3. 3
    OrthoArizona - Arcadia
    3033 N 44th St Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 631-3161
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mountain Vista Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Osteoarthritis of Hands

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Congenital Hand Anomaly Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Thumb Basal Joint Arthritis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 121 ratings
    Patient Ratings (121)
    5 Star
    (111)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Montague?

    Jul 26, 2022
    Dr Montague gave me a full explanation of what was going and good advice about what to do; I did wait 45 minutes to be seen.
    Patricia Saathoff — Jul 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Montague, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Montague, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Montague to family and friends

    Dr. Montague's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Montague

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Montague, MD.

    About Dr. Michael Montague, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 5 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174886790
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY AT PARKERSBURG
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Montague, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montague is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Montague has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Montague has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Montague has seen patients for Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Hand Fracture and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Montague on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    121 patients have reviewed Dr. Montague. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montague.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montague, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Montague appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Montague, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.