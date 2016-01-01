Dr. Monsour accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michael Monsour, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Monsour, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in East Providence, RI.
Dr. Monsour works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dialysis Center of East Providence318 Waterman Ave, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 438-5950
-
2
Kidney Health Center of Woonsocket2100 Diamond Hill Rd, Woonsocket, RI 02895 Directions (401) 438-5950
-
3
Nephrology Associates314 Taunton Ave, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 438-5950
-
4
Northwestern Ri Imaging Center LLC1526 Atwood Ave, Johnston, RI 02919 Directions (401) 438-5950
Hospital Affiliations
- Landmark Medical Center
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Monsour?
About Dr. Michael Monsour, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1528052677
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Monsour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Monsour works at
Dr. Monsour has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Gout and Acute Kidney Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Monsour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Monsour has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monsour.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Monsour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Monsour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.