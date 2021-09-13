Dr. Michael Monahan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Monahan, DO
Dr. Michael Monahan, DO is an Urology Specialist in Albany, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Crisp Regional Hospital, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and Phoebe Sumter Medical Center.
Dr. Monahan works at
Michael Monahan2400 OSLER CT, Albany, GA 31707 Directions (229) 883-1503Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Crisp Regional Hospital
- Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital
- Phoebe Sumter Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Monahan?
I had surgery with Dr. Monahan at his surgery center. The staff was amazing and his care was exceptional. Highly recommended.
- Urology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1114213428
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
- University Of Georgia
Dr. Monahan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monahan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Monahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Monahan works at
Dr. Monahan has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Monahan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Monahan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monahan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Monahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Monahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.