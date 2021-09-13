See All Urologists in Albany, GA
Dr. Michael Monahan, DO Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Michael Monahan, DO

Urology
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Michael Monahan, DO is an Urology Specialist in Albany, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Crisp Regional Hospital, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and Phoebe Sumter Medical Center.

Dr. Monahan works at Albany Urology Clinic/Surg Cntr in Albany, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Michael Monahan
    2400 OSLER CT, Albany, GA 31707 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (229) 883-1503
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Crisp Regional Hospital
  • Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital
  • Phoebe Sumter Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Polyuria
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Polyuria

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Monahan?

    Sep 13, 2021
    I had surgery with Dr. Monahan at his surgery center. The staff was amazing and his care was exceptional. Highly recommended.
    ClEnglish — Sep 13, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Monahan, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Monahan, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Monahan to family and friends

    Dr. Monahan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Monahan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Monahan, DO.

    About Dr. Michael Monahan, DO

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114213428
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Georgia
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Monahan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Monahan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Monahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Monahan works at Albany Urology Clinic/Surg Cntr in Albany, GA. View the full address on Dr. Monahan’s profile.

    Dr. Monahan has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Monahan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Monahan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monahan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Monahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Monahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Monahan, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.