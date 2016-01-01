Dr. Michael Monaco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monaco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Monaco, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Monaco, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Monaco, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
Dr. Monaco has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monaco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Monaco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Monaco has seen patients for Septal Defect, Atrial Septal Defect and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Monaco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Monaco. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monaco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Monaco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Monaco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.