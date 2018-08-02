Dr. Michael Mollod, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mollod is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Mollod, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Mollod, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Heart Specialists of Sarasota Pl.1950 Arlington St Ste 400, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 917-4250
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Was able to diagnose and treat my daughter and husband accurately. Works with other physicians to Treat the whole patient.
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1720089204
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Dr. Mollod has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mollod accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mollod has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mollod has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mollod on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Mollod. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mollod.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mollod, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mollod appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.