Overview

Dr. Michael Mollod, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Mollod works at Heart Specialists Of Sarasota in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.