Dr. Michael Mollerus, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Mollerus, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center, Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior and Essentia Health-Virginia.
Dr. Mollerus works at
Locations
Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center (Duluth)407 E 3rd St, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center (Brainerd)523 N 3rd St, Brainerd, MN 56401 DirectionsFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent!! Nothing but exceptional!!!
About Dr. Michael Mollerus, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- Male
- 1669402624
Education & Certifications
- Naval Medical Center|University of California, San Diego
- Naval Medical Center
- Naval Medical Center
- University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior
- Essentia Health-Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mollerus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mollerus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mollerus using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mollerus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mollerus has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mollerus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mollerus speaks Dutch.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mollerus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mollerus.
