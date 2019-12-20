See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Duluth, MN
Dr. Michael Mollerus, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Michael Mollerus, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center, Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior and Essentia Health-Virginia.

Dr. Mollerus works at Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center (Duluth) in Duluth, MN with other offices in Brainerd, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center (Duluth)
    407 E 3rd St, Duluth, MN 55805
    Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center (Brainerd)
    523 N 3rd St, Brainerd, MN 56401
Heart Disease
Arrhythmias
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
Heart Disease
Arrhythmias
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Dec 20, 2019
    Excellent!! Nothing but exceptional!!!
    Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    32 years of experience
    English, Dutch
    Male
    1669402624
    Naval Medical Center|University of California, San Diego
    Naval Medical Center
    Naval Medical Center
    University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco
    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior
    • Essentia Health-Virginia

    Dr. Michael Mollerus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mollerus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mollerus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mollerus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mollerus has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mollerus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mollerus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mollerus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mollerus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mollerus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

