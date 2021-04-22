See All Gastroenterologists in Corona, CA
Dr. Michael Molinari II, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Michael Molinari II, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Corona, CA. 

Dr. Molinari II works at United Gastroenterologists in Corona, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Damage from Alcohol, Gastritis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    United Podiatry United Medical Doctors
    341 Magnolia Ave Ste 207, Corona, CA 92879 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 734-9930
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Fari G Kamalpour DO Inc
    800 S Main St, Corona, CA 92882 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 737-4343

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Corona Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Liver Damage from Alcohol
Gastritis
Abdominal Pain
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Gastritis
Abdominal Pain

Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 22, 2021
    Dr Molinari has been my Doctor for the last 10 years. He and his staff are incredible. He got my BP under control, got me to lose weight and stop smoking. I see him every four months. At a recent visit, because of an unrelated test result, I found out I needed to have a hysterectomy. I’m grateful to Dr Molinari and his amazing staff, they keep me healthy, happy and alive!
    Teresa Dulak — Apr 22, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Molinari II, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154420917
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Molinari II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Molinari II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Molinari II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Molinari II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Molinari II works at United Gastroenterologists in Corona, CA. View the full address on Dr. Molinari II’s profile.

    Dr. Molinari II has seen patients for Liver Damage from Alcohol, Gastritis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Molinari II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Molinari II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Molinari II.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Molinari II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Molinari II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

