Dr. Michael Molinari II, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Molinari II, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Corona, CA.
Locations
United Podiatry United Medical Doctors341 Magnolia Ave Ste 207, Corona, CA 92879 Directions (951) 734-9930Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Fari G Kamalpour DO Inc800 S Main St, Corona, CA 92882 Directions (951) 737-4343
Hospital Affiliations
- Corona Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Molinari has been my Doctor for the last 10 years. He and his staff are incredible. He got my BP under control, got me to lose weight and stop smoking. I see him every four months. At a recent visit, because of an unrelated test result, I found out I needed to have a hysterectomy. I’m grateful to Dr Molinari and his amazing staff, they keep me healthy, happy and alive!
About Dr. Michael Molinari II, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1154420917
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
