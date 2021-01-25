See All General Surgeons in West Des Moines, IA
Dr. Michael Mohan, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Michael Mohan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.

Dr. Mohan works at The Iowa Clinic West Des Moines Campus in West Des Moines, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Inguinal Hernia and Puncture Aspiration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Iowa Clinic West Des Moines Campus
    5950 University Ave, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 875-9000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Inguinal Hernia
Puncture Aspiration
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Inguinal Hernia
Puncture Aspiration

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Michael Mohan, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • 1265427231
    Education & Certifications

    • Iowa Methodist Medical Center
    • Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
    • Grinnell College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Mohan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mohan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mohan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mohan works at The Iowa Clinic West Des Moines Campus in West Des Moines, IA. View the full address on Dr. Mohan’s profile.

    Dr. Mohan has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Inguinal Hernia and Puncture Aspiration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mohan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

