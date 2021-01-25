Overview

Dr. Michael Mohan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.



Dr. Mohan works at The Iowa Clinic West Des Moines Campus in West Des Moines, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Inguinal Hernia and Puncture Aspiration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.