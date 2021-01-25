Dr. Michael Mohan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Mohan, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Mohan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.
Locations
The Iowa Clinic West Des Moines Campus5950 University Ave, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions (515) 875-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
He is very patient, and listens to questions, and concerns. Explains about the surgery.
About Dr. Michael Mohan, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1265427231
Education & Certifications
- Iowa Methodist Medical Center
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
- Grinnell College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mohan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mohan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mohan has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Inguinal Hernia and Puncture Aspiration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mohan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.