Dr. Michael Moghimi, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital, St. David's Medical Center and The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center.



Dr. Moghimi works at Orthopaedic Specialists of Austin in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.