Overview

Dr. Michael Moffett, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Clovis, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center.



Dr. Moffett works at M2 Oncology in Clovis, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.