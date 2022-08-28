Overview

Dr. Michael Moffa, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center and Upstate University Hospital.



Dr. Moffa works at Colon Rectal Associates Ctrl NY in Liverpool, NY with other offices in Syracuse, NY and Camillus, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.