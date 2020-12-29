Dr. Michael Mobley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mobley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Mobley, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Mobley, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center.
Locations
Psychiatric Medicine PC4849 Paulsen St Ste 201, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 354-8108
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
Ratings & Reviews
I’ll be honest. My first couple of sessions with Dr. Mobely, he was very gruff and I started looking for a new Psych. But then we found our niche and I loved going to him. The same with the front desk woman. I think when they realize that you’re not just seeking pills and are actually there for legit reasons, they warm up to you. I really got along with everyone there. I was sorry I had to leave due to insurance reasons, but I’m getting another insurance in January and will try to go back.
About Dr. Michael Mobley, MD
- Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1386626646
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mobley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mobley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mobley has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mobley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Mobley. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mobley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mobley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mobley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.