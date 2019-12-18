Dr. Moats has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Moats, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Moats, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles.
Dr. Moats works at
Locations
West Dermatology Moats Skin Specialists525 Plaza Dr, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 491-4128
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have a history of facial BCC and have had numerous excisions; some have left horrible scarring with fast pace stressful office visits. I prefer a more gentle and honest approach to my skin cancer options & treatments. Dr. Moat's fit that requirement beautifully; he spent time assessing my skin, listened to my concerns about the MOHS process and agreed to a slow MOHS approach for removing my BCC now and in the future. For my most recent treatment, Dr. Moats described the procedure in detail & showed me with a mirror as to what I can expect both from the procedure and with scarring. I loved that! He also has a calming serene voice that puts me at ease right away. His medical assistants were so kind and very concerned about me right from the start. Even if I move out of the area, I would come back just to be treated by Dr. Moats.
About Dr. Michael Moats, MD
- Dermatology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1750360889
Education & Certifications
- L A Co-Usc Med Ctr, Dermatology Vet Affairs Med Ctr-W La, Internal Medicine
- Wadsworth Va Hosp/Va Ctr
- University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moats accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moats has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moats works at
Dr. Moats has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moats on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Moats. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moats.
