Dr. Michael Mizoguchi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mizoguchi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Mizoguchi, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Mizoguchi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Eureka, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka.
Dr. Mizoguchi works at
Locations
-
1
Dodd & Winters Optical Center2434 Harrison Ave, Eureka, CA 95501 Directions (707) 443-5685
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mizoguchi?
Finding Dr. Mitzaguchi is like finding a diamond!! He’s procedure for cataract surgery is a very thorough process. You’re given all the info on & about your surgery. Everyone in the office that’s involved works together & each know they’re own job. Redwood Hospital gives you fantastic care as well. This entire process of removing the cataract is taken care of precisely. Carefully, with constant play by play by dr. Mitzaguchi. There’s is not a place better to to an Eye Doctor plus his staff is the best!! A+++ All the way around.
About Dr. Michael Mizoguchi, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1861418808
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mizoguchi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mizoguchi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mizoguchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mizoguchi works at
Dr. Mizoguchi has seen patients for Dry Eyes, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mizoguchi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Mizoguchi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mizoguchi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mizoguchi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mizoguchi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.