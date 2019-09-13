Overview

Dr. Michael Mizoguchi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Eureka, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka.



Dr. Mizoguchi works at Humboldt Medical Eye Associates in Eureka, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.