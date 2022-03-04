Dr. Michael Mitschke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitschke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Mitschke, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Mitschke, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Locations
Memorial Cardiology Associates1631 North Loop W Ste 610, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (713) 861-2424Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Katy Preventive Cardiology18400 Katy Fwy Ste 620, Houston, TX 77094 Directions (281) 398-4944
Memorial Cardiology Associates915 Gessner Rd Ste 900, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 464-6006Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I travel 4 and a half hours from out of town to see Dr Mitschke, my cardiologist for over 13 years now. Dr Mitschke is the best listener I’ve ever had in a physician. He makes patients feel valued and never rushes appointments. I have recommended Dr Mitschke to numerous family & friends both in and outside of the Houston area.
About Dr. Michael Mitschke, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- St Luke's Episcopal/Tex Heart Institute
- University Tex Med Br
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Cardiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mitschke has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitschke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mitschke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mitschke has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Sinus Tachycardia and Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mitschke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitschke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitschke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitschke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitschke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.