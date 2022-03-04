Overview

Dr. Michael Mitschke, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. Mitschke works at UT Physicians Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Sinus Tachycardia and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.