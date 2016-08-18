Overview

Dr. Michael Mitchell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Niagara Falls, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Buffalo Univ and is affiliated with Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Mitchell works at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center in Niagara Falls, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.