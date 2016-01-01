Dr. Michael Mitchell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitchell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Mitchell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Mitchell, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hillsboro, OR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Tuality Community Hospital.
Dr. Mitchell works at
Locations
Hillsboro Cardiology545 SE Oak St Ste C, Hillsboro, OR 97123 Directions (503) 648-0731
Hospital Affiliations
- Tuality Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Mitchell, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mitchell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitchell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mitchell works at
Dr. Mitchell has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mitchell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitchell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitchell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitchell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.