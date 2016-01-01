Overview

Dr. Michael Mitchell, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hillsboro, OR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Tuality Community Hospital.



Dr. Mitchell works at Hillsboro Cardiology in Hillsboro, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.