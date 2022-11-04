Overview

Dr. Michael Mistretta, MD is a Pulmonologist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine|Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine|Tufts University School of Medicine | Stony Brook University, New York and is affiliated with Parham Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Retreat Doctors' Hospital, Chippenham Hospital and Johnston-Willis Hospital.



Dr. Mistretta works at Pulmonary Associates of Richmond in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.