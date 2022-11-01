Dr. Michael Mirmanesh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mirmanesh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Mirmanesh, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Mirmanesh, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pinellas Park, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Anthony's Hospital.
Dr. Mirmanesh works at
Locations
Michael D Mirmanesh MD, Plastic Surgery6650 78TH AVE N, Pinellas Park, FL 33781 Directions (727) 610-5335
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mirmanesh?
3 months after my breast lift and I feel & look great. Recovery was 3 to 4 days. He is a very skilled doctor. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Michael Mirmanesh, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 8 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mirmanesh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mirmanesh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mirmanesh works at
84 patients have reviewed Dr. Mirmanesh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mirmanesh.
