Dr. Michael Mintz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mintz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Mintz, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Mintz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Mintz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ear, Nose, & Throat Associates of Corpus Christi, P.A.3318 S ALAMEDA ST, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Directions (361) 854-7000
-
2
South Texas Surgical Hospital6130 Parkway Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 Directions (361) 993-2000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mintz?
About Dr. Michael Mintz, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 54 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023013612
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mintz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mintz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mintz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mintz works at
Dr. Mintz has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mintz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mintz speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mintz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mintz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mintz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mintz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.