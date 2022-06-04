See All Urologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Michael Mineo, MD

Urology
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Mineo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.

Dr. Mineo works at UT Physicians Oral Maxillofacial Surgery Clinic in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypogonadism, Testicular Dysfunction and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    UT Physicians Oral Maxillofacial Surgery Clinic
    6560 Fannin St Ste 1900, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 791-9900
    Bellaire office
    5420 Dashwood Dr Ste 102, Houston, TX 77081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 791-9900
    Houston Metro Urology
    4223 Richmond Ave Ste 200, Houston, TX 77027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 790-9779

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • Texas Health Specialty Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypogonadism
Testicular Dysfunction
Urinary Incontinence
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Jun 04, 2022
    Dr. Mineo and his staff provided excellent, thorough and efficient care. I would highly recommend him to anyone!
    About Dr. Michael Mineo, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1801849385
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • UTMB
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School at Houston
    Undergraduate School
    • TRINITY UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Mineo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mineo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mineo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mineo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mineo works at UT Physicians Oral Maxillofacial Surgery Clinic in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Mineo’s profile.

    Dr. Mineo has seen patients for Hypogonadism, Testicular Dysfunction and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mineo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mineo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mineo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mineo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mineo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

