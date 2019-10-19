Overview

Dr. Michael Milner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Milner works at BERRY, MILNER, and SARGENT - TEXAS EYE CARE SPECIALISTS in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Ocular Hypertension and Benign Neoplasm of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.