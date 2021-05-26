See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Michael Milne, MD

Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (28)
Overview

Dr. Michael Milne, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They completed their fellowship with Vail Valley Medical Center

Dr. Milne works at Donald R. Bassman, M.D.; in Saint Louis, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Motion Orthopedics
    633 Emerson Rd Ste 100, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 991-2013

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Broken Arm
Bursitis
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Broken Arm
Bursitis

Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    May 26, 2021
    Great interaction. Communicated well. Staff was very helpful.
    David B. — May 26, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Milne, MD

    Specialties
    • Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194837328
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Vail Valley Medical Center
    Undergraduate School
    • SMU
