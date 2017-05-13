Overview

Dr. Michael Millstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Millstein works at Strongsville Family Health And Surgery Center in Beachwood, OH with other offices in Twinsburg, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Senile Cataracts, Glaucoma and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.