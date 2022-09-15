Overview

Dr. Michael Mills, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lanham, MD. They graduated from University of The West Indies and is affiliated with Doctors Community Hospital.



Dr. Mills works at Capital Orthopaedic Specialists in Lanham, MD with other offices in Camp Springs, MD and Bowie, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.