Dr. Michael Millin, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Warren, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and UPMC Horizon - Greenville.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.