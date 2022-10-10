Dr. Michael Milligan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milligan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Milligan, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Milligan, MD is a Dermatologist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Milligan works at
Locations
Michael P Milligan MD Inc.35200 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 328-8884
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very helpful over the years of me coming in. I've always recommended him to both family and friends.
About Dr. Michael Milligan, MD
- Dermatology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Milligan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Milligan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Milligan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Milligan has seen patients for Excision of Skin Lesion, Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Milligan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Milligan speaks Spanish.
93 patients have reviewed Dr. Milligan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milligan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milligan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milligan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.