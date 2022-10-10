Overview

Dr. Michael Milligan, MD is a Dermatologist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.



Dr. Milligan works at MICHAEL P. MILLIGAN, MD INC. in Rancho Mirage, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Skin Lesion, Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.