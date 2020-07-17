Overview

Dr. Michael Miller, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Centerville, TN. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.



Dr. Miller works at Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Centerville in Centerville, TN with other offices in Nashville, TN and Waverly, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Aortic Valve Regurgitation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.