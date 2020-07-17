Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Miller, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Miller, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Centerville, TN. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.
Locations
Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Centerville150 E Swan St, Centerville, TN 37033 Directions (615) 329-5144
Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Midtown301 21st Ave N # 100, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 329-5144
Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Waverly110 Hillwood Dr, Waverly, TN 37185 Directions (615) 329-5144
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome Doctor. Caring, friendly, detailed, informative, great bedside manner. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Michael Miller, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1891985263
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Clin Fdn
- University MS Med Ctr
- University Med Ctr University Ms
- Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med
- University of Mississippi
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Aortic Valve Regurgitation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.