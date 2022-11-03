Overview

Dr. Michael Miller, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center.



Dr. Miller works at St. Thomas Medical Partners, Lenox Village in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.