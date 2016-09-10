Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Miller, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dedham, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital and South Shore Hospital.
Dr. Miller works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dedham Medical Associates1 Lyons St, Dedham, MA 02026 Directions (617) 541-6520Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates Inc.291 Independence Dr, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Directions (617) 541-6520
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
- South Shore Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miller?
Long history of excellent care.
About Dr. Michael Miller, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, French
- 1457345175
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller speaks French.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.