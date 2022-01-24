See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Little Rock, AR
Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
3.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Miller, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.

Dr. Miller works at Fertility and Gynecology Care Center in Little Rock, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
  • CHI St. Vincent Infirmary

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abnormal Menstruation
Adhesions
Birth Control
Abnormal Menstruation
Adhesions
Birth Control

Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Adhesions Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Dysmenorrhea Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovulatory Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Premature Ovarian Failure Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Polyp Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • QualChoice
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 24, 2022
    I cannot say enough wonderful things about Dr. Miller. He is a knowledgeable, compassionate, genuinely old-fashioned doctor who has his patient's best interest in mind. His staff is friendly and helpful. My husband and I met Dr. Miller several years ago after repeated attempts at getting pregnant on our own. I have undergone multiple procedures with him. He is always responsive and doesn't mind questions. No matter how busy Dr. Miller is, he always makes time to see us. It doesn't matter your fertility chances, Dr. Miller is honest and truly wants you to succeed in having a family. I am a nurse, and I can honestly say, I wish they made doctors more like him.
    Mary G. — Jan 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Miller, MD

    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Northwestern U-Northwestern Meml Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Miller works at Fertility and Gynecology Care Center in Little Rock, AR. View the full address on Dr. Miller’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

