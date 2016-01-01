Dr. Miedema accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michael Miedema, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Miedema, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Eden Prairie, MN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and Ridgeview Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Stenosis, Mitral Valve Regurgitation and Aortic Valve Regurgitation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 775 Prairie Center Dr, Eden Prairie, MN 55344 Directions (952) 428-0300
Minneapolis Heart Institute111 Hundertmark Rd, Chaska, MN 55318 Directions (952) 361-2475
Minneapolis Cardiology Associates800 E 28th St Ste H2100, Minneapolis, MN 55407 Directions (612) 863-3900
Minneapolis Heart Institute920 E 28th St Ste 300, Minneapolis, MN 55407 Directions (612) 863-3900
Ridgeview Medical Center500 S Maple St, Waconia, MN 55387 Directions (952) 442-7843
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- Ridgeview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Miedema, MD
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1922275049
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
