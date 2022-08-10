Dr. Michael Michalski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michalski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Michalski, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Michalski, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They completed their residency with Naval Med Center San Diego
Dr. Michalski works at
Locations
Michael H. Michalski M.d. A Medical Corp.5358 Jackson Dr Ste 1, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (619) 667-7072
Hospital Affiliations
- Paradise Valley Hospital
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Michalski for at least 10 years now and he is probably the most thorough and diligent cardiologist out there. He is direct and expeditious and sometimes people may misinterpret that in different ways. As a native New Jersey guy, I LOVE direct and to-the-point honesty without ambiguity. Class act. I'll always recommend Dr. Michalski.
About Dr. Michael Michalski, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1104884790
Education & Certifications
- Naval Med Center San Diego
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Michalski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michalski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michalski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michalski works at
Dr. Michalski has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hypotension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Michalski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Michalski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michalski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michalski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Michalski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.