Overview

Dr. Michael Meyer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with ECMC Health Campus.



Dr. Meyer works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Sayre, PA and Jonesboro, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Stroke and Dementia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.