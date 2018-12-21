Dr. Michael Meyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Meyer, MD
Dr. Michael Meyer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with ECMC Health Campus.
Dia Invision Health400 International Dr, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 631-3555
Robert Packer Hospital1 Guthrie Sq, Sayre, PA 18840 Directions (570) 887-2838
St. Bernards Medical Center225 E Washington Ave, Jonesboro, AR 72401 Directions (870) 972-4100
- ECMC Health Campus
Absolutely wonderful. Genuinely cares about his patients. Trust him completely
About Dr. Michael Meyer, MD
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology and Nuclear Medicine
Dr. Meyer has seen patients for Tremor, Stroke and Dementia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
