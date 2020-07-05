Overview

Dr. Michael Meurer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Olathe, KS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Olathe Medical Center, St. Joseph Medical Center and University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis.



Dr. Meurer works at Internal Medicine in Olathe, KS with other offices in Kansas City, KS and Topeka, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.