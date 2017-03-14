Dr. Metzman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Metzman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Metzman, MD is a Dermatologist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med.
Olympic Dermatologist9951 Mickelberry Rd NW, Silverdale, WA 98383 Directions (360) 692-7318
Dr. Metzman is a knowledgeable doctor. He is very pleasant. He checks me thoroughly during every visit and I feel very confident with him as my doctor.
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
Dr. Metzman has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Rash and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Metzman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Metzman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Metzman.
